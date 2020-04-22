Kristen Slams Stassi … Again

Kristen wasn’t happy reliving the “temper tantrum” that Stassi threw during the April 21 episode over the T-shirt designer’s friendship with Beau.

“First of all, Beau approached me. Then Stassi comes over like, ‘You’re talking to my boyfriend.’ Well, no, bitch I was just talking to my friend that I met years ago. That I introduced to you because I thought you guys would be a perfect match and now he’s at our wine event. … And I’m being screamed at like a child once again,” Kristen said on the aftershow. “Stassi liked to have control over him. He’s going to do what she wants to do, he doesn’t get to go out, he doesn’t get to this do.”