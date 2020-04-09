Leaving Kristen Out of Schwartz and Katie’s 2nd Wedding

Kristen was upset to learn during the April 7 episode that she wasn’t invited to Sin City for Katie and Schwartz’s second wedding. While Katie argued that she was actively trying to take a break from Kristen “in the hopes to salvage” their friendship down the line, Schwartz admitted he was “bummed” that the T-shirt designer wasn’t there.

“She’s like my sister, you know, I love her, but I understood the circumstances,” he said, noting that they didn’t want a distraction or “bad energy” at the Las Vegas nuptials. “It’s probably for the best she didn’t come.”