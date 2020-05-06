Questioning Sandoval and Ariana

After Jax questioned Sandoval’s relationship — again — on the May 5 episode, Stassi, Katie and Lala admitted that they think the Fancy AF Cocktail authors turn it on for the cameras.

“When I’m with them, first of all, they show zero affection toward each other,” Lala said on the aftershow. “Also they don’t really click like that. I don’t see them having these conversations where they’re like agreeing on things. Most of the time she’s telling him he’s annoying.”

Stassi added, “When I watch them on the show they’re like kissing and [saying], ‘I love you. I love you.’ I’m like, I’ve never seen that. … Where have I been that I have never witnessed this s—t before?”

Katie agreed. “When I see them on camera it feels a little put on,” she said. “It does feel a little razzle-dazzle.”