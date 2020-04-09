Scheana on Lala’s Boy Crazy Remarks

The “What I Like” songstress called Lala a “low-key bitch” for her remarks about Scheana’s dating life on the April 7 episode. “It’s one of those things that I would say Lala and Stassi more than anything else like to do,” she said. “They feel like they are better than me because they make more money or do more things.”

Lala, meanwhile, argued that “history shows” that Scheana doesn’t know what’s best for her. “It’s not interesting to watch a 34-year-old woman in a crop top and a slutty JoJo Siwa pony doing the same thing over and over again,” she quipped. “I was hoping in that conversation that she was understanding that she was picking the wrong dudes.”