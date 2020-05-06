Scheana’s Music Video

While Scheana maintained that Brett was happy and willing to film her music video on the May 5 episode, Katie and Stassi wondered if she was using the video as a “tool” or “vehicle to hook up with” her costar.

“He felt very, very, very uncomfortable,” Katie said on the aftershow. “And then when she heard about it, she was really pissed off and couldn’t believe that that’s what he was saying, but Scheana, that’s how he felt! He’s made his feelings very clear from the beginning. You act like you’ve been actively trying to change his mind. … You can’t discount that.”

Brett, meanwhile, said that he was looking out for Scheana’s best interests. “I almost wanted her to like tease me more. … It came from a [a place of concern], like, we can make this so dope, but what we’re doing now is going to make it like, ‘Oh, Scheana’s back at it again,’” he said.