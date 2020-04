Scheana’s Still Pissed at Brett

During the March 31 episode, Brett Caprioni called Scheana “middle-aged” while filming a YouTube video for his channel. While he tried to defend himself on the aftershow, the “Good As Gold” singer wasn’t happy.

“Are you saying I’m going to die in my 60s?” she said. “Bitch, I am not middle-aged. Rude. … He’s like two years younger than me. He’s not that much younger than me. Call me middle-aged mother—ker? Rude.”