Schwartz on Why He Snapped at Katie

During the March 31 episode, Schwartz snapped on Katie after she disapproved of Jax’s prank on Sandoval, which included fake cops pretending to arrest him. “I thought it was really self-indulgent,” he said about Katie’s remarks. “It really, really rubbed me the wrong way. And I was s—tfaced. … I was definitely way out of line.”

While he told his wife that he’s “never been more turned off in his life” on the episode, Schwartz said it wasn’t true when he declared that they don’t have sex.

“We go for the jugular a little bit,” Katie admitted. “We just say outlandish, mean s—t that we don’t mean.”