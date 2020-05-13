The Dueling Pool Parties

Jax and Sandoval’s feud came head-to-head on the May 12 episode after the TomTom co-owner threw a pool party on the same day as him and Brittany.

“If you want to bash me, fine, I can take it, but if you come after my wife, I’m going to come after you,” Jax said on the aftershow. “I don’t care if you’re my best friend or not. She’s my wife. … How dare you throw a party the day before when she’s planning this forever? … It takes a lot to make Brittany upset. She’s the sweetest human being in the world.”

Sandoval, for his part, maintained that Jax uninvited several of their friends, which is what prompted him to have the second get-together.