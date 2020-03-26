Why Katie Shaded Kristen’s James Mae Line

During the March 24 episode, Katie did not hold back while discussing Kristen’s business.

“Katie only gets that way when she’s been done dirty,” Lala said on the aftershow.

“Yeah, is James Mae a Pinterest T-shirt line? Absolutely not,” Katie said on the aftershow. “I’ve seen Kristen work on it, she does a lot more work than that, but if you’re going to sit there and say I have nothing going on in my life … I will hex you. When someone says something really bitchy to me, I say something bitchy back.”

During her interview, Kristen replied. “It was a dumb, hurtful, meaningless thing to say,” she said. “She has no reason to be angry with me.”