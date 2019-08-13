Reality TV Kristen Doute Shares Cryptic Quote About Change Ahead of ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8 Finale Party: Photos By Sarah Hearon August 13, 2019 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram 10 11 / 10 All in This Together Beau, who proposed to Stassi last month, admitted that filming season 7 was “so much more fun.” Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News