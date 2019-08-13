Reality TV Kristen Doute Shares Cryptic Quote About Change Ahead of ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8 Finale Party: Photos By Sarah Hearon August 13, 2019 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram 10 11 / 10 Newlyweds Brittany and Jax beamed at the get-together with Katie and TomTom general manager Max Boyens. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News