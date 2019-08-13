Old Feuds

Stassi’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, confirmed her daughter was fighting with Kristen when she replied to a fan question about the engagement party via Instagram.

“Yes, quite sad,” Dayna responded, referring to Kristen missing the celebration. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”