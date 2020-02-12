Brittany’s Initial Reaction

Andy Cohen first asked Brittany about the situation during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I will say that I’m a huge supporter and always will be of the LGBTQ community, and no matter what, I would never try to ever make anybody feel uncomfortable,” she explained at the time. “I talked to him myself and he promised me that he was not that way, that he was not saying anything about the community whatsoever. I’ve known this man for years, and if it was anything that I felt otherwise, I would never choose somebody like that.”