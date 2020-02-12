Jax’s Defense

Jax took to Twitter to defend the pair in June 2019. “He’s always been kind to me, I didn’t know his past that well, I was taught be nice to others, regardless,” Jax wrote at the time, claiming they were “unaware” of Dotson’s past remarks. “I don’t agree with his thinking but that doesn’t mean I need to attack the man. Be kind to everyone, isn’t that what we are fighting for. We are human. Remember that.”

He added: “I pretty much invited every gay person I knew, except [Billie Lee]. “You can be mad at me all you want for that one I don’t care.”

Brittany also posted on social media at the time. “We already took care of this so I would appreciate it if people would quit trying to spread rumors like we don’t care and aren’t supporters when you guys have no clue how we feel or the fact that we have already changed,” she wrote. “I’m focused on marrying the man I love. Nothing else.”