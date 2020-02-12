LVP’s Statement

Months later, Dotson’s comments resurfaced yet again after the cast of Vanderpump Rules was spotted at the Los Angeles Pride parade. Lisa Vanderpump spoke out amid the backlash. “I’ve contacted Jax and Brittany who are extremely disappointed as to the depth and seriousness of these comments by the minister and are very shocked and feel that obviously major alterations will have to be made in their ceremonial plans,” the restaurant owner told Us Weekly in June 2019. “They are dealing with this today. This attitude is totally not acceptable to them and changes are forthcoming.”