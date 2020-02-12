The Cast’s Thoughts

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix make it clear that they aren’t happy with Brittany and Jax in the promo for the upcoming episode. “I’m wondering, like, why it took Lisa coming to you guys about this guy …” Tom says before Jax storms off.

As a result, Brittany tells the TomTom co-owner that she did nothing wrong and wants him to f—k off. “I hope Jax knocks him out. Knock him the f—k out,” Brittany says. (It’s unclear if Brittany is referring to physical violence or kicking Tom out of Jax’s wedding party, which he briefly did before reinstating him as co-best man.)

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder also question the pair in the clip.