The Pastor’s Remarks

Dotson once criticized a church for appointing a transgender deacon, writing, “I would run from these churches. Blows my mind. How many pages did they rip from the Bible to make it already.”

He also condemned the Supreme Court for ruling to legalize gay marriage in June 2015. “Let me first say, you can love people but not agree with their lifestyle or their choices. With that being said, there are people that I care for that are gay, BUT I do not condone or accept this lifestyle as it is contrary to the Word of God,” an alleged screenshot from his Facebook reads. “This agenda has been forced down our throats as many have become silent. AMERICA it’s time for a spiritual awakening and may JEHOVAH have mercy on us all.”