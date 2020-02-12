The Pastor’s Response

Dotson spoke to Page Six amid the backlash in June 2019. “I want [Brittany] to have the very best day she possibly can,” he told the outlet. “They asked me to be a guest, but I probably won’t. I’m too much of a distraction.”

He also defended his remarks: “I am neither transphobic nor homophobic. I as a Christian, love and respect, all human life, regardless of race, religion, nationality and sexuality, but as a Christian and a Pastor, I must stand firmly on the Bible and its teachings, as to how we should live before God. I know not all people are accepting of this belief or religious point of view, but I am.”