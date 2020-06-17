How Do You Solve a Problem Like Jax Taylor?

During part three of the reunion, which aired on June 16, Lala called out Jax for missing a therapy appointment that her fiancé arranged for him.

“He did not just recommend a therapist,” Lala said. “Randall paid for this session, and Jax didn’t show up. And Jax, you’re my boy. I love you so much …”

Sandoval then interrupted. ”Because he doesn’t give a s—t! He doesn’t care!” he said. “He doesn’t want to get better. He doesn’t want to change. I don’t want to hear you’re a ‘work in progress’ anymore.”

Andy Cohen agreed, “I’ve watched you apologize a million times and not mean it at reunions,” the host said. “I’m not trying to be an a—hole, but this is our eighth reunion, and this is the same conversation we’ve had.”