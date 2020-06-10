James Is Nearly 11 Months Sober

“This girl right here saved my life, and I love her so, so much,” James said, referring to Raquel, after revealing he was nearly 11 months sober.

While the majority of the cast got visibly emotional watching the DJ’s sobriety journey, his ex Kristen wasn’t impressed. And after Scheana suggested that James apologize to Kristen for the way he treated her in the past, he refused and insisted that they already moved on.

Lala, for her part, defended James and pointed out it’s hard to hold him accountable for things he did when he wasn’t sober.