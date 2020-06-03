Jax and Brittany’s Pastor Drama

Sandoval and Jax’s falling out hit its breaking point during the season when the TomTom co-owner brought up past homophobic remarks made by Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s initial wedding pastor.

During the reunion, Stassi admitted that she thinks the couple weren’t paying close enough attention. “I think they have a habit of sticking their heads in the sand and that’s what happened,” the Next Level Basic author said.

Brittany then got visibly emotional. “I promise you guys. I did not see anything more than the one tweet. … He promised me that he [wasn’t homophobic] so I believed him,” she said.

While Schwartz tried to step in and play the peacemaker when the conversation shifted back to Jax and Sandoval, the Fancy AF Cocktails author snapped. “I have been a way better friend than that mother—ker has ever had in his entire life,” Sandoval said. “And I have never had anyone do more f—ked up things to me in my entire f—king life, friend or foe, than Jax mother—king Taylor.”