Jax (Kind of) Apologizes to Ariana

Jax made headlines in January for saying that Ariana Madix, who is openly bisexual, was a lesbian. After he apologized at the reunion, he doubled down.

“I apologize … that was just garbage coming out of my mouth,” Jax said before going off. “She just bothers me. Not bisexuality, she bothers me. … We’ve never gotten along. We don’t like each other. That’s fine.”