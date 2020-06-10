Reality TV

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion: Stassi Schroeder Snaps Over Max Boyens and Kristen Doute’s Surprising Hookup and More Revelations

Lala Addresses 50 Cent Feud

Vanderpump Rules viewers watched Lala and 50 Cent exchange nasty insults via Instagram after the rapper accused her fiancé, Randall Emmett, of owing him $1 million. Since the drama went down in April 2019, it didn’t air on the show, but James did bring it up during season 8 — much to Lala’s dismay.

 

“I mean, I won’t say more than I can. There was a very public beef between myself and a pretty famous rapper, and it got very bad,” Lala said during part two. 

 

She then addressed James mocking the situation via an Instagram caption: “I felt like James and I had moved so beyond doing petty s—t to each other that when I saw that it was just like a knife in my heart.” 

 

Andy Cohen later asked why the incident didn’t air on the show.

 

“Well, number one, when this all happened, we were not filming. I think we would have had a much harder time if it was happening during filming. But there was also a lot of legal stuff going on,” Lala said, noting that she and “Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other.”

 

