Lala Addresses 50 Cent Feud

Vanderpump Rules viewers watched Lala and 50 Cent exchange nasty insults via Instagram after the rapper accused her fiancé, Randall Emmett, of owing him $1 million. Since the drama went down in April 2019, it didn’t air on the show, but James did bring it up during season 8 — much to Lala’s dismay.

“I mean, I won’t say more than I can. There was a very public beef between myself and a pretty famous rapper, and it got very bad,” Lala said during part two.

She then addressed James mocking the situation via an Instagram caption: “I felt like James and I had moved so beyond doing petty s—t to each other that when I saw that it was just like a knife in my heart.”

Andy Cohen later asked why the incident didn’t air on the show.

“Well, number one, when this all happened, we were not filming. I think we would have had a much harder time if it was happening during filming. But there was also a lot of legal stuff going on,” Lala said, noting that she and “Randall and this rapper, we just don’t speak about each other.”