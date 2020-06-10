Lala Apologizes to Scheana for Aftershow Comments

During an episode of the Vanderpump Rules aftershow, Lala declared it wasn’t “interesting to watch a 34-year-old woman in a crop top and a slutty Jojo Siwa pony doing the same thing over and over again.” She apologized to an emotional Scheana for her remarks during part two of the reunion.

“I need to do better, and I need to be better,” Lala said through tears.

During the segment, Stassi could be heard whispering to Beau, “I think Lala might be bipolar,” which prompted some backlash from social media users.