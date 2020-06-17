LVP’s Issues With Danica

SUR manager Danica Dow was in the hot seat during part three of the reunion after Lisa confronted her for joking about the boss having an affair with Brett.

“When she’s going on television saying I’m having an affair with Brett, that really pisses me off, because in all the years, with all my staff, I’ve never put a finger on any of them,” Lisa said. “I have children. I have a marriage.”

While Danica apologized, Lisa wasn’t having it. “It definitely ‘came out the wrong way.’ Thank you very much,” she replied. “Been married 37 years. Have two children. I don’t need to hear that.”

Kristen then stepped in and told Danica she was “lucky” she still had a job at SUR as she was fired during season 3 for acting up in the restaurant. (The reunion taped nearly two months before Kristen was fired from Bravo.)