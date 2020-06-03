Max and Brett’s Racist Tweets

Just before season 8 started airing, Max and fellow newcomer Brett Caprioni came under fire when their old racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

“If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job,” Lisa said after the topic came up at the reunion. “I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now. And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.”

Max, whose mother is biracial, added there’s “no excuse” for his past remarks.

“I’m an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things,” he said. “We live in a generation now where saying some things, even if you are of that culture, is just frowned upon. I just want to say I’m just really, sincerely sorry.”

Brett also apologized: “It wasn’t OK then, it’s not OK now. It’s something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we’d literally be in the same room and just say stupid s—t to each other, and it was a dumb f—king thing to do. I’m doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be.”