Max and Scheana Hooked Up in Palm Springs

During part two of the reunion, Max and Scheana admitted that they hooked up in Palm Springs while filming the season.

Max claimed he stopped Scheana as she began to perform oral sex, recalling, “I was like, ‘Hey, this can’t happen, I’m seeing Dayna.’”

Dayna, for her part, was noticeably upset by the confession.

Scheana, meanwhile, argued that she was just “comfortable” with Max.

“There were a lot of things I did last year that I was embarrassed by,” Scheana said during part two. “But Max was someone that I was very comfortable with, and he slept in my bed, we cuddled. I, yeah, felt something that yeah, I put my mouth … whatever. Whatever. It meant nothing.”