Max’s Status With Dayna — and Kristen

While TomTom and SUR have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dayna revealed during the reunion that she had been working at both of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants post-filming, which means Max is her supervisor again. After the Kristen hookup reveal, however, Dayna declared that she was “disgusted” by the situation.

“I’m literally shocked right now,” the comedian said after Kristen referred to Max as one of her former “friend with benefits.”

Max subsequently denied being a sex addict.