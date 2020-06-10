Stassi and Katie vs. Kristen

The Witches of Weho continued to rehash their beef during part two. While Kristen insisted that she felt abandoned by Stassi and Katie, they revealed that the T-shirt designer asked them to help her address her breakup with Carter more “honestly” on the series. When Stassi and Katie tried to do that, however, Kristen shut down.

“I was, very selfishly, like ‘F—k filming. F—k you guys. F—k everyone, I’m gone,’” Kristen recalled about her state of mind filming season 8.

Stassi then accused Kristen of making her and Katie look like “a—holes” over the Carter drama since season 7.

“And then the [season 7] reunion rolls around, and I thought, ‘OK, she’s gonna recognize what she did, and that she made us look like awful friends,’ and you didn’t. You doubled down on it. And then I was like, ‘F—k you,’” Stassi explained.

Katie then chimed in. “You aggressively defended him to us, and then acted like we were crazy. And that was when our friendship, and my trust in you, started deteriorating,” she said. “We weren’t acting like sisters anymore. … I still loved and cared about you so much, but our friendship wasn’t what it had been, and I didn’t know how to get back to that with you.”