Why Lala Went Off on Tom and Ariana on IG

In March, Lala Kent took to Instagram Live to slam Sandoval and Ariana, alleging they weren’t a “safe place.” The Give Them Lala Beauty CEO got emotional while discussing the situation at the reunion as both Lala and Ariana lost their fathers in recent years.

“I almost feel like once I became friends with everybody else, they didn’t really give a s—t about me,” Lala said.

The couple revealed that they felt the same, noting that Lala and Randall hosted several vacations that they didn’t get invited to.

“I felt like last year that I was very much floundering and you saying behind my back that I needed to ‘toughen the f—k up.’ … I should have gotten over it this season, but I carried that comment with me,” Lala said through tears. “I was really hard on you.”

Ariana then apologized, admitting she was “bitter” over how the cast treated her in the past when she was going through a similar hardship.