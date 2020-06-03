Why Schwartz Snapped at Katie

During the March 31 episode, Schwartz argued with wife Katie Maloney after she didn’t approve of Jax and Randall Emmett’s prank on Sandoval, which included fake cops pretending to arrest him.

“Randall had put so much time and effort into this prank. … I just wasn’t even talking to my wife. I just lost it. That’s not me by the way,” he said at the reunion. “If I talk that way to Katie or if if I acted like that on a regular basis, I would have myself committed.”

Katie added, “I’m not going to sit here and try to normalize this kind of behavior.”