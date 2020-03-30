What Does Ariana’s Brother, Jeremy, Think of Jax’s Tweets?

Before he stopped tweeting, Jax dragged Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy, into the drama.

“How about the fact that Jeremy, Ariana’s brother can’t work at Tom Tom because he doesn’t have the right look … are you f—king kidding me? What look do you need to have?” the SUR bartender wrote in a since-deleted tweet March 10. “#PumpRules this is about how you treat your girlfriend’s brother?”

He added: “Telling your [girlfriend’s] brother you belong at a tiki bar, not Tom Tom when he’s hurting for shifts? No that’s insane, Jeremy is a lot better looking and a better bartender [than] half the staff at Tom Tom. So sit [in] your pretty house while your younger brother struggles.”

Sandoval fired back at the time: “When people talk s—t about u and don’t @ u, or the people they r talking about.. (@jeremymadix1) it should tell u a lot about who they r, and what they r saying… @mrjaxtaylor stop posting fiction, get a hobby, & get off my nuts, u little whiny bitch.”