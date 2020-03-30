Will Every Couple Survive the Quarantine?

Speaking of the couples, Jax previously declared that several Vanderpump Rules duos would call it quits in the future. While time will tell, all the of the duos — Stassi and Beau, Jax and Brittany, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Lala and Randall, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, Sandoval and Ariana, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, are currently quarantining together.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.