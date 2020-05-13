Raquel Leviss

“It was less stressful than normal. But I think it’s situational, too,” Raquel told Danny Pellegrino on his “Everything Iconic” podcast. “Because I think there’s a lot less stress on James and I in general. But it was so nice to being doing it from home in my slippers watching the screen.”

During the same interview, the former pageant queen noted that season 9 production will likely be postponed.

“Normally, right after we film the reunion, we start thinking about the few weeks we have before filming starts up again,” Raquel said. “I want to film so bad because I’ve been getting such positive reactions on social media and it’s been really fun. I’m dying to film. … We haven’t heard anything. Obviously we can’t start up production until the quarantine is lifted but I’m sure as soon as we get the okay, we’ll go straight into it.”