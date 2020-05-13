Tom Sandoval

“I thought it was great,” Sandoval said on WWHL. “I thought it was amazing. I loved that whole setup. I mean, I was so impressed [with] what production did — they brought over these TVs, everything was completely connected.”

During an appearance on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast, the TomTom co-owner added that the reunion was “emotional.”

“People really sort of owning up to certain things. And being self-aware. A lot of people being self-aware,” he said. “Some not so much. Some just sort of continuing to not evolve as human beings. But what can you expect?”