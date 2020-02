2014

Rumors that Kristen cheated on Tom Sandoval with Jax — while he was trying to win back Stassi — started spreading around SUR during season 2. While Kristen denied the accusations for months, she eventually confessed after Jax told Stassi they hooked up while watching the movie Drive when Sandoval was sleeping in the other room.

“You are a dirty f—king whore,” Stassi declared before she slapped Kristen over the accusations.