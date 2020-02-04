2017

Kristen made headlines in April 2017 after she noticeably left a girls’ trip to Europe early.

A year later, Kristen finally revealed why she disappeared from trip while Stassi and their other pals traveled from Copenhagen to Paris.

“I had never been to Europe or experienced jet lag like that in my life,” Kristen told AOL in April 2018. “It was a lot. … The lack of sleep made me feel really crazy, and then I got really homesick. I missed Carter and my dogs and, honestly, there was a lot of really bad s–t going on in the world and in Europe. … I was crying and yelling and was like, ‘I just want to go home,'” she recalled. “And my friends weren’t making me feel any better about it: They weren’t there to comfort me and they were just like, ‘Get over it!’ Then they left me.”

Stassi and Kristen didn’t talk for two weeks after the incident, but the T-shirt designer told the outlet that their relationship was “the best it’s ever been” after the drama.

“Now, we’re able to say that what Stassi and Katie and I need out of a friendship is different,” she told AOL. “You start treating friendships individually rather than thinking that you are going to treat everyone the exact same way. Everyone says that Katie, Stassi and I share a brain, right? The ‘Three Witches of WeHo,’ which, yeah, we’re best friends, but we all handle things very, very differently.”