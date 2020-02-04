2019

Stassi and Katie confirmed to Us at BravoCon that things were awkward for the two of them with Kristen, who was also at the fan-convention with the cast.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” Stassi told Us in November 2019. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

Kristen, for her part, told Us that she loves everyone on the cast. “Even the people that I’ve had a falling out with this season. Obviously, Katie and Stassi, we hit a lull in our friendship, but we fall apart, at least, together,” she said. “So, it doesn’t even matter.”