2020

After Katie and Kristen argued about work ethic during a March episode of the Bravo hit, the T-shirt designer slammed Stassi’s career on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow. While Kristen tweeted that she didn’t want her “opinions to be misconstrued,” she then doubled-down and said she wouldn’t apologize to Stassi for her remarks.

“I’ve never once said a word about the things @kristendoute work on,” Stassi tweeted. “Cool, that you’re ‘not apologizing’ for making fun of my podcast/how I’m probably going to come crashing down/that no one will want to listen to it when I’m 40.”

Kristen fired back, “And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour.”