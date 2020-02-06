2020

As the drama between the two costars started playing out on season 8 in January 2020, Kristen told Us that Stassi really ditched her because she’s single.

“My [point of view], and I hope that I’m wrong, but it kind of feels like as I’m watching these episodes, and it felt like over the summer, that Stassi was on this high horse of being in this now perfect relationship and now she’s getting married and everything’s great,” she told Us. “Lala [Kent] has Randall [Emmett] and Brittany [Cartwright] has Jax, Katie has Tom and ‘OOP, here’s single Kristen, well that doesn’t fit with our group now. You can’t be in our pregnancy pact.’ But I don’t need a man to do everything that I’m doing.”

She added that she hoped both Stassi and Katie would be more understanding as she dealt with her breakup from Carter.