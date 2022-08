Clarifying the Movie’s Message

“Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story but it’s so much more than that,” the Descendants star told Variety in August 2022. “It’s two hearts, one red, one blue, two worlds apart, who are really raised to hate each other. Through the power of love, they learn to lead with empathy and compassion and love each other and turn into this beautiful shade of purple.”