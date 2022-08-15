Responding to Backlash

Rosenbaum called out viewers who questioned the way Cassie and Luke’s story played out on Purple Hearts. “They are flawed at the beginning and that was intentional,” she detailed. “In order for the red heart and the blue heart to kind of turn purple, you have to have them be kind of extreme. Some of the people that they’re surrounded with are even more flawed than they are. They both have been neglected by the system; he’s hurt in a war that doesn’t seem to be ending and she’s slipping through the cracks of the healthcare system.”

The New York native continued: “I do hope that anyone who’s in any way insulted by it understands that our intentions are very pure, and it’s because we feel like people need to grow and need to start to become more moderate.”