During a June 2021 episode of the “Welcome to the O.C.” bitches podcast, Bilson revealed she started questioning her feelings for Brody after Seth and Summer kissed for the first time during the sixth episode of season 1.

“I remember after shooting the scene where I kiss him, like, I remember thinking, ‘Do I like Adam?’” she recalled. “And I remember thinking after work, because I feel like it was the last scene I shot that day, being, like, “Wait, do I like Adam? That’s when those wheels started turning.”

Bilson later joked that she had a “forced crush” on Brody because they likely had to do their kissing scene several times. “By the eighth time, I was like, ‘OK, maybe I like him,’” she said, adding that the actor was “so crushable” that even Kelly Rowan, who played his mom, was “crushing” on Brody.