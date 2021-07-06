Rachel Bilson Recalls 'Tension' With Samaire Armstrong Over Adam Brody

Seth/Summer/Anna’s Real Life Drama

Bilson admitted that she got defensive while rewatching the season 1 Thanksgiving episode when Seth was hooking up with both Summer and Anna (Samaire Armstrong).

“When Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she goes to kiss him, I see Samaire, like, slip tongue!” Bilson recalled during a July 2021 episode of the “Welcome to the OC, Bitches” podcast. “I’m watching it and she slipped the tongue and I get transported back to 18 years ago and I get a little jealous! And I’m like, ‘What are you doing slipping tongue in his mouth?’ It was like the real-life triangle playing out as I’m watching it. I saw the tongue and I was like, ‘There’s no tongue in television!”

She added: “I feel like it definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute. Not really, really, but I remember the tension with Samaire and I, a little bit.”