Spider-Man Smooch

Bilson recalled what it was like filming the upside kissing scene from the season 2 episode “The Rainy Day Woman,” in which Brody wore a Spider-Man mask as a nod to the 2002 superhero film and memorable lip lock. “We were on a soundstage, and it’s pouring rain inside, and Adam’s upside down, water’s going up his nose, he can’t breathe,” she told InStyle in April 2021. “It was, like, the most unromantic setup ever. Trying to kiss someone upside down, and your lips are moving opposite … it’s just so awkward.”