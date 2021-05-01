Thankful for the Memories

“Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome,” Bilson told Nylon in April 2021 of dating her then-costar. “I’m actually grateful that I did have it.”

She continued: “It was definitely a unique experience and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”