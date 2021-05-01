Wedded TV Bliss?

Bilson revealed how hard it was to film Summer and Seth’s wedding after she and Brody split in real life, joking on a March 2021 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that the writers trolled the duo. “We broke up at the very end so there wasn’t much [for us to film] after the breakup. We did get married after we broke up. … That’s always fun,” she said. “They totally did that on purpose. That was the only scene left to shoot, was the wedding. They’re like, ‘You broke up? Let’s give you a wedding.’”