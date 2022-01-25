Connecting With Nick Viall

Lindsay recalled having an effortless conversation with Viall on night one and being surprised she received the first impression rose, a concept she wasn’t even familiar with since she wasn’t a fan of the show. She also admitted that her fellow contestants “sensed from the start” that Vanessa Grimaldi was Viall’s front-runner.

“As strong as our physical attraction was, he never looked at me the way he did her,” Lindsay wrote. “When he and I were together, he gave me his full attention, but anytime Vanessa was present, she had his focus.”

Lindsay revealed that the week of their fantasy suite date was the week of the 2016 Presidential Election. She watched Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton from her hotel room in Finland the night before her overnight date. When she brought up the election to Viall, she recalled producers “instructed” them to move on with the date. After confessing that she was falling in love with him, she wrote that producers wrapped the shoot and the twosome played music, drank, danced and ate before she fell asleep.

“Before I conked out, [Nick] gave me some Tylenol and tucked me into bed,” she wrote. “I began Fantasy Suite Week confident that I was the runner-up only to ruin the opportunity.”