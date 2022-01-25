Drama With Lee Garrett and Kenny King

It didn’t take long for Garrett to emerge as a villain in the mansion, but what Lindsay didn’t know during production was the offensive and racist tweets that were discovered while the show was airing. “Never in my wildest dreams did I foresee the franchise casting a racist on my season,” she wrote.

In the same essay, Lindsay opened up about her connection with King, but explained how “things went off track when Kenny allowed Lee to get under his skin.” She claimed producers wouldn’t allow her to confront the two men during a heated argument. She also noted that she “didn’t give a f—k about Lee” but producers “insisted that he stay” and made her take both contestants on a 2-on-1 date.

“I cried because I was imagining how later the Black contestants I sent home early would watch Lee go at it with Eric and Kenny and think to themselves, ‘Why did Rachel let him stay week after week but eliminate me?’” she wrote. Without naming names, Lindsay also wrote that producers “made” her give Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey a rose, referring to him as “the contestant with the annoying catchphrase I refuse to repeat.”

According to Lindsay, “the most egregious mistake” producers made on her season, however, was “choosing men who did not actually date Black women.” She explained that while she had a diverse cast, she felt several of the suitors, namely Will Gaskins, were not interested in dating a Black woman.