Hannah Brown’s N-Word Scandal

After the season 15 Bachelorette was caught singing the N-word on Instagram Live in May 2020, Lindsay reached out with a Bible verse. The two women initially connected as Brown called her crying. Lindsay subsequently offered to go on Instagram Live with Brown to “explain the weight and history of this word and why it is so detrimental to the Black community.” The former Miss Alabama seemed on board with the idea but wanted to check with her team, who instructed her to just put out an apology statement. According to Lindsay, Brown told her that she didn’t feel like a statement was enough, but she went with her PR team’s advice anyway. “Then Hannah herself disappeared for two weeks because when you have white privilege you can do that,” Lindsay wrote.